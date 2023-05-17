On Thursday, May 11, the Banning Police Department arrested a Perris man for the kidnapping of a woman, taken from Fourth Street in Banning. The woman was found unharmed.

According to a police department press release, at 1:08 a.m. on May 11 Banning officers were dispatched to the Department of Social Services at 63 S. Fourth St., where witnesses reported a kidnapping.

The witnesses stated that they were walking with a female adult when a subject pulled up in a vehicle and forced the female into his vehicle at gunpoint. The subject was identified as 30-year-old Abed Zuhair of Perris, an ex-boyfriend of the woman.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle at a local apartment complex.

Detectives responded and conducted surveillance at the location. Khair eventually exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. A replica handgun was located on Khair during his arrest.

The woman was found at the location and was unharmed.

Khair was charged with kidnapping, making criminal threats, exhibiting a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He was later booked into Smith Correctional Facility.

