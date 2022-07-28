While Juneteenth is a federal holiday, it is not a state-recognized paid holiday.
Starting next year, it will be a paid holiday for employees of the city of Banning.
Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the announcement of a general order from Union Army General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865 — at least two years after the Emancipation Proclamation — proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas, and has become celebrated broadly among the African American culture.
Opal Lee, then 89 when she began her walk from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., is hailed as the “grandmother of Juneteenth.”
In 2016 she walked to Washington to advocate Congress to designate it as a national holiday, and started a campaign to collect 100,000 signatures for a petition that has since surpassed 1.5 million.
Council members offered little discussion on the matter, and passed it 4-0 during the July 12 meeting after Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace motioned to approve making Juneteenth a city holiday, seconded by Mary Hamlin, with Councilman David Happe absent.
Banning business owner and former city councilman Frank Burgess chastised officials during a public comment period on the matter, claiming, “I know you’ll vote yes because I’m up here and you won’t use your head and think about what’s best for the citizens of Banning — think of the thousands and thousands of dollars that it’s costing the citizens of Banning for all these holidays as it is.”
According to the city, police officers scheduled on June 17 will receive paid holiday time in addition to hours worked on that holiday, which could cost $20,000 extra.
The city noted that, with President Biden’s signing of Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in June 2021, Juneteenth joins New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and Christmas day to be counted among the nation’s federal holidays.
While all 50 states observe or commemorate Juneteenth, California is among 32 states that do not recognize it as a paid state holiday.
Starting in June 2023 it will be among the 13 paid holidays for city of Banning employees.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
