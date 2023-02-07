On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Beaumont Police Department discovered and seized a large illegal marijuana growing operation while serving a search warrant at a home in the Fairway Canyon neighborhood.
According to a police report, at 12:30 p.m., members of the Beaumont Police Department Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) and Detective Bureau served a search warrant at a home in the Fairway Canyon Neighborhood.
It was discovered the home contained an illegal marijuana growing operation. Officers seized 224 plants and made one arrest.
Many residents question why officers spend time on these types of investigations, especially since the use of marijuana is legal in the state of California. But, what some may not know is that while it is legal to use and even in some cases, legally cultivate, distribute and transport marijuana, much of the illegal cultivation and dispensary activity that occurs within cities carry with it many health and safety issues for local residents.
Residential marijuana growing operations such as this can create various quality of life issues for neighbors including increases in crimes like theft, burglary, auto theft, etc. Marijuana growing operations also utilize numerous pesticides and chemicals that make their way into ground water and storm drain systems, which can be harmful to the environment. In addition, these operations often involve the theft and/or rerouting of utilities, creating a burden for ratepayers who have to shoulder the costs of the theft, as well as creating electrical and fire hazards that can be dangerous and even deadly to neighboring residents.
Because of these concerns the Beaumont Police Department actively pursues and investigates this type of illegal activity within the city to protect the health and safety of our citizens. If anyone has information about this case, contact the on-duty watch commander at (951) 769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.
