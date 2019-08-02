The San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society Museum will be open to visitors on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Located within the Beaumont Woman’s Club, 306 E. 6th Street in Beaumont, entry to the museum is free.
The exhibit includes vintage photographs and mementos of local sites and events.
Pictured are visitors to the museum viewing local military memorabilia.
Information about the society’s ongoing activities may be found on the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society’s Facebook page.
