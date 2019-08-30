Labor Day

We will be closed Monday, September 2, 2019 in observance of Labor Day.

We will resume our regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

We would like to wish the Banning and Beaumont communities a safe holiday.

Labor Day weekend DUI crackdown begins

Labor Day weekend DUI crackdown begins

California Highway Patrol officers will be canvassing highways and roads throughout Riverside County starting Friday evening and continuing to Monday night to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as well as other traffic violators, as part of a Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign.

Zone changes allow for more residents, more industrial space

Zone changes allow for more residents, more industrial space

Banning City Council has approved zone changes that will accommodate an 80-unit apartment complex along East Wilson and North Hathaway streets, and to convert commercially zoned property currently hosting a recycling center and a vacant warehouse.

