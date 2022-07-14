DeAnn's PAASS Kids (Pass Area Activities, Sports & Stuff) for people with special needs is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday, July 16, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Cherry Valley Grange, 10478 Beaumont Ave., prepared by the Beaumont Lions Club. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. There will be a bake sale, as well, and drawings for free prizes.
Tags
More from this section
At the conclusion of the July 12 Banning city council meeting, Mayor Kyle Pingree announced that he would resign early from his position as of Aug. 31, and that his property has been listed for sale as he prepares to move out-of-state.
On Thursday, July 7, a passenger was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on the 5400 block of W. Ramsey Street in Banning.
At its June 28 meeting, the Banning city council directed City Manager Doug Schulze to come up with a ballot measure outlining a potential utility user tax that the city could collect for park maintenance, improvements and general municipal purposes.
On Wednesday, April 27, after responding to a 911 call for a shed fire Banning police officers discovered and dismantled a marijuana wax lab in a Banning backyard.
On Thursday, April 28, Beaumont Police Department officers arrested a suspect found in possession of a handgun reported as stolen while responding to a call about airsoft guns at a Beaumont park.
The Beaumont Police Department arrested two suspects for the attempted armed robbery of a local store.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rollover on Ramsey takes a life
- Beaumont Summit Station setback by commission
- Beaumont boy makes national Little League team
- Potential ballot measure could add $9 to Banning’s monthly utility bills
- In spite of drought, local water supplies are stable
- Banning Mayor Kyle Pingree announces pending resignation
- Med spa opens in Beaumont
- Lavender Festival is in full bloom in Cherry Valley
- RivCoParks awarded $1.9 million
- Banning police log, week of July 10, 2022
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Subscribe to a mailing list to have news sent directly to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.