DeAnn's PAASS Kids (Pass Area Activities, Sports & Stuff) for people with special needs is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday, July 16, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Cherry Valley Grange, 10478 Beaumont Ave., prepared by the Beaumont Lions Club. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. There will be a bake sale, as well, and drawings for free prizes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Banning Mayor Kyle Pingree announces pending resignation

Banning Mayor Kyle Pingree announces pending resignation

At the conclusion of the July 12 Banning city council meeting, Mayor Kyle Pingree announced that he would resign early from his position as of Aug. 31, and that his property has been listed for sale as he prepares to move out-of-state.

Utility user tax for Banning is headed to the ballot

Utility user tax for Banning is headed to the ballot

At its June 28 meeting, the Banning city council directed City Manager Doug Schulze to come up with a ballot measure outlining a potential utility user tax that the city could collect for park maintenance, improvements and general municipal purposes.

Marijuana oil lab dismantled

Marijuana oil lab dismantled

On Wednesday, April 27, after responding to a 911 call for a shed fire Banning police officers discovered and dismantled a marijuana wax lab in a Banning backyard.

Stolen handgun found among airsoft guns

Stolen handgun found among airsoft guns

On Thursday, April 28, Beaumont Police Department officers arrested a suspect found in possession of a handgun reported as stolen while responding to a call about airsoft guns at a Beaumont park.