Three friends are vying for two spots on the Cabazon Water District’s board of directors.
All three have been advocates for water rights, and all three have personally gone up to Sacramento to lobby on behalf of issues concerning Cabazon.
The two incumbents are Alan Davis and Maxine Israel, and both are seeking their second term on the board.
They are being challenged by Diana Morris, who withdrew from the last election in 2015 but still managed to garner 14.23 percent of the votes.
Israel, 42, works at Home Depot and takes classes at College of the Desert, studying political science.
A widow of three adult children, she is hoping to maintain her seat because “I don’t like people taking advantage of Cabazon. Sometimes government likes to do that, because of issues in Sacramento,” she says.
One of her lobbying efforts helped postpone a planned tax this year on water meters that would have tacked on 90 cents to each consumer’s water bill.
“I will fight tooth and nail for that community,” Israel says. “I will do anything to keep it safe.
In addition to serving on the water board, Israel is the treasurer of the Friends of the Cabazon Library and is involved with the Municipal Advisory Committee.
Army veteran Alan Davis, 64, a retired business owner and journeyman plumber, is happy to point out that, while he has been on the board, “We’ve gone from using contract workers to hiring in-house workers, saving a bit on our budget,” he says.
“We’ve had a rate increase, and we’ve been working on a rate study. I’m not convinced that there are reasons why we can’t lower rates,” Davis says. “We weren’t able to prevent the 5 percent increase” that incrementally rises each year for five years, “but options are on the table to potentially lower that,” he says.
“Maxine and I have been to Sacramento to lobby against a meter tax that would have imposed between $1 to $10 a month on every rate payer in California” — not just Cabazon’s residents, according to Davis. “It seems to have worked” for now.
Davis, who coaches Special Olympics and serves on the Municipal Advisory Committee, still advocates for an extension of the pipeline that everyone pays for — but does not benefit from (yet) — by the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency, dreaming of the day when pipes will extend beyond Cherry Valley to Cabazon.
Diana Morris, 42, a former Morongo employee and previously a dispatcher for Stagecoach Towing in Banning.
Is an alumna of Banning and New Horizons high schools and Beaumont Adult School, she is studying business and political science at Mt. San Jacinto College.
She regularly attends Cabazon Water District’s board meetings and the Municipal Advisory Committee meetings, and serves on the Friends of the Cabazon Library board.
She previously spearheaded a community-oriented nonprofit, the Cabazon Association, and helps coordinate events such as the Halloween Trunk or Treat at the community center, and the Easter egg hunt.
“There are so many low-income and elderly people” around Cabazon, Morris points out, “and so many changes have been made. I look at things from different ways: prices have gone up; maybe we can come up with alternatives for low-income residents and provide a different base rate for them.”
According to Morris, “Some people might not use $20 a month for water, but still be paying $60 or more,” she says. The rates need to better reflect consumer’s water usage.
“I love both of the incumbents, and all three of us are great candidates,” Morris says. “Any of us would make amazing board members. We all want what’s best for the community of Banning, and any of us would be fine for the water board.”
