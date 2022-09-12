On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a student was arrested for setting off fireworks at Banning High School.
According to a Banning Police Department press release, at approximately 1:12 p.m. on Aug. 30, Banning police officers (assigned as school resource officers) responded to Banning High School, 100 W. Westward Ave., in reference to the report of a juvenile student who had set off fireworks inside an occupied building on campus, and caused damage to school property.
The incident was captured on security cameras at the school.
The juvenile was contacted and subsequently arrested for arson.
The juvenile resisted and attempted to assault several officers during his arrest. Neither the juvenile nor officers involved were injured during the incident. The juvenile was booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall for the following violations: arson, resisting a peace officer and criminal threats.
According to the police department, incidents involving fireworks have been an ongoing problem to start the school year and are taken seriously by both law enforcement and school staff. The goal of the school resource officer program is to create a safe environment for students and staff.
