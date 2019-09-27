Developers planning to build new homes in Banning will generally pay higher for the privilege, though some fees will go down.
Tuesday the city passed the second reading of a resolution to increase developer impact fees, which had not been raised since 2006.
At the Sept. 10 Banning city council meeting Councilman Dave Happe expressed his dissatisfaction that the city was “selling ourselves short” with fees that were below average compared to other cities in the region.
Combined developer fees once they go into effect in a month or so will be roughly $44,000.
According to data provided by Public Works Director Art Vela, cities imposing developer fees were as high as the $60,000 range for the likes of Wildomar and Calimesa, and closer to $44,000 for towns such as Hemet and Murrieta.
“I don’t see the advantage of underselling ourselves,” Happe said. “We already have the cheapest fees. We’re discounting ourselves, and I think we have a lot to offer.”
The biggest increases are coming from wastewater, water and traffic fees.
For residential and non-residential units, water fees will rise from $7,232 to $9,744; wastewater fees increase from $2,786 to $5,061.
Developer fees for fire services will decline for single-family residences by $609 to $746; and will be reduced by $745 to $610 for multi-family homes. Fees to developers of single-family homes for police services will increase, however, by $377 to $1,200, and edge up $69 to $982 for multi-family homes.
Fees are imposed per dwelling unit.
According to the city’s staff report, “In anticipation of future development such as Pardee’s Atwell project, and considering the time lapse since the last update it was determined that an update to the city’s (developer impact fee) program was appropriate.”
The city relied on recommendations from Temecula-based consultant Willdan Financial Services and Riverside-based LSA to update its fee schedule, and based its calculations on methodologies that take into account existing inventory and planned facilities.
Willdan studied the city’s existing level of services and compared them to existing demand; whereas planned facilities allocated costs based on the ratio of planned facilities that will serve new development to the increase in that demand. The fees are in addition to others such as various permit fees that were sent back after the Sept. 10 meeting to the city’s Budget & Finance Committee for further study, and will be brought back to council at a later date.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
