On Thursday, July 27, one person was killed and another injured in a traffic collision on E. Ramsey Street in Banning.
According to a Banning Police Department release, at 11:12 a.m., Banning police officers responded to the area of the 1100 block of E. Ramsey Street for a report of a traffic collision. Officers arrived on scene and located a male and a female lying in the street, who were involved in the traffic collision with another vehicle. Paramedics were summoned to the scene and provided medical attention to the male and female. Both were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for further medical treatment, however the female was later pronounced deceased due to the injuries she sustained.
The female’s identity will not be released until the next of kin is contacted.
The Banning Police Department is investigating this traffic collision.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department at 951-922-3170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.