The morning of Wednesday, Oct. 26, a man was discovered dead inside a residential fire on Beaumont Avenue.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at approximately 8:07 a.m., officers responded to a report of smoke coming from a dwelling unit behind a residence in the 1200 block of Beaumont Avenue. The caller reported that a 52-year-old male lived inside the unit and was believed to still be in there.
The Beaumont Police Department and Cal Fire responded to find the unit overtaken by smoke. Firefighters made entry and located the male inside where he was declared deceased.
Due to the death, arson investigators responded and took over the investigation to determine the cause. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No other injuries were reported.
If anyone has additional information, contact the on-duty watch commander at (951) 769-8500.
