On Monday, Feb. 20, a Hemet man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the State Route 79 off-ramp at Gilman Springs Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), at approximately 5:03 p.m., CHP officers responded to the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on the State Route 79 southbound off-ramp to Gilman Springs Road.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2001 Lexus IS300, driven by a 39-year-old male resident of Hemet was traveling southbound State Route 79 and took the exit to Gilman Springs Road in excess of 70 miles per hour. For reasons still under investigation, the Lexus begun swerving from side to side. The Lexus then drove off the west portion of the roadway and down the embankment where it overturned multiple times.
The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was fully ejected from the Lexus. The driver succumbed to his injuries on scene.
The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin. Alcohol and/or drugs have not been ruled out as a contributing factor.
The driver was the sole occupant in the Lexus.
The California Highway Patrol would like to remind residents to always use their seatbelt and child restraint systems while operating a vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.