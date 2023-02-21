On Monday, Feb. 20, a Hemet man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the State Route 79 off-ramp at Gilman Springs Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), at approximately 5:03 p.m., CHP officers responded to the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on the State Route 79 southbound off-ramp to Gilman Springs Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2001 Lexus IS300, driven by a 39-year-old male resident of Hemet was traveling southbound State Route 79 and took the exit to Gilman Springs Road in excess of 70 miles per hour. For reasons still under investigation, the Lexus begun swerving from side to side. The Lexus then drove off the west portion of the roadway and down the embankment where it overturned multiple times.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was fully ejected from the Lexus. The driver succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin. Alcohol and/or drugs have not been ruled out as a contributing factor.

The driver was the sole occupant in the Lexus.

The California Highway Patrol would like to remind residents to always use their seatbelt and child restraint systems while operating a vehicle.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Banning murder suspect arrested

Banning murder suspect arrested

Banning police arrested Dorian Alexander Francisco, the suspect in a shooting that resulted in two deaths and an injury, when he turned himself into the Banning Police Department on Friday, Dec. 30.

Banning police seek murder suspect

Banning police seek murder suspect

The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury.

Banning veteran remembers Linebacker II

Banning veteran remembers Linebacker II

This December marked the 50th anniversary of Operation Linebacker II, the massive tactical bombing campaign that served as the United States’ final push to pressure North Vietnam back into the peace negotiations that ended the Vietnam War.