On July 14, a driver was killed and two passengers injured in a single-vehicle crash and rollover on Interstate 10 eastbound off-ramp at Haugen-Lehmann Way in Whitewater.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), at 2:36 p.m. CHP officers responded to the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound off-ramp to Haugen-Lehmann Way.

Preliminary investigation revealed Samuel Stocker, a 29-year-old resident of Mentone, was driving a 2003 white Honda Pilot at a high rate of speed on I-10 eastbound approaching Haugen-Lehmann Way in the #3 of four lanes. Stocker made a sharp turn to exit at Haugen-Lehmann Way, cutting across the #3 and #4 lanes to the off-ramp. Stocker lost control, and the Honda started to slide sideways. The Honda crashed into a dirt embankment and then a rock. The Honda overturned and crashed into a light pole.

The three occupants within the Honda were not restrained and were ejected from the Honda. Stocker was pronounced deceased at the scene. The left rear passenger, a 30-year-old female from Banning, sustained major injuries and was transported to a local trauma center. The right front passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local trauma center.

The eastbound off-ramp to Haugen-Lehmann Way was closed until 5:15 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol would like to remind you to only drive a vehicle with a safety belt/child safety seat for every occupant and always buckle up.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Banning man charged for fentanyl murder

Banning man charged for fentanyl murder

On June 22 the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office filed murder and felony child endangerment charges against a Banning man for the fentanyl poisoning death of a 15-year-old girl in January.

Man arrested for kidnapping

Man arrested for kidnapping

On Tuesday, June 20, the Banning Police Department arrested Hector Puga Sanchez, 32, for kidnapping and inflicting corporal injury, relating to its investigation of a disturbance at the Days Inn on June 11.

Cabazon man killed in Banning shooting

Cabazon man killed in Banning shooting

On Wednesday, May 31, a Cabazon man was killed in a shooting that occurred near Banning High School. Banning police officers located and arrested a suspect charging him of first degree murder and discharging a firearm in a school zone.