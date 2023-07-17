On July 14, a driver was killed and two passengers injured in a single-vehicle crash and rollover on Interstate 10 eastbound off-ramp at Haugen-Lehmann Way in Whitewater.
According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), at 2:36 p.m. CHP officers responded to the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound off-ramp to Haugen-Lehmann Way.
Preliminary investigation revealed Samuel Stocker, a 29-year-old resident of Mentone, was driving a 2003 white Honda Pilot at a high rate of speed on I-10 eastbound approaching Haugen-Lehmann Way in the #3 of four lanes. Stocker made a sharp turn to exit at Haugen-Lehmann Way, cutting across the #3 and #4 lanes to the off-ramp. Stocker lost control, and the Honda started to slide sideways. The Honda crashed into a dirt embankment and then a rock. The Honda overturned and crashed into a light pole.
The three occupants within the Honda were not restrained and were ejected from the Honda. Stocker was pronounced deceased at the scene. The left rear passenger, a 30-year-old female from Banning, sustained major injuries and was transported to a local trauma center. The right front passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local trauma center.
The eastbound off-ramp to Haugen-Lehmann Way was closed until 5:15 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol would like to remind you to only drive a vehicle with a safety belt/child safety seat for every occupant and always buckle up.
