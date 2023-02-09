On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Glen View High School in Beaumont was one of several schools throughout the Inland Empire to receive a bomb threat that turned out to be a false report.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at 9:52 a.m. the district staff at Glen View High School, 939 E. 10th St., contacted the department in regard to a suspicious call they received. The caller reported a bomb threat on campus.
Officers responded to the school and out of an abundance of caution placed the school on a hold and secure while officers conducted a safety search of the campus. All staff and students were determined to be safe, and the report was determined to be false.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, several Inland Empire law enforcement agencies reported receiving and responding to similar hoax calls. The investigation into the source of the calls is still on-going, if anyone has information about this case please contact the on-duty watch commander at (951) 769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.
