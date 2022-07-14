Fait In Action will be offering community assistance at a special event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Sandals Church, 2637 W. Nicolet St., Banning. The will be offering services such as low-cost and no-cost ID vouchers, COVID-19 testing kits, utility assistance, rental assistance, BenefitsCal and immigration assistance by TODEC Legal Center.
Participants are asked to bring copies of: current electric and gas bill, SSA/SSI award letter 2022, bank statement, proof of household income, pension/VA disability letter, notice of action or passport to services, proof of unemployment, pay stubs for last four weeks, birth certificate, passport, resident alien card, social security cars and driver’s license or ID as needed for desired assistance.
Lunch will be served and the event is free.
