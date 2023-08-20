Filling sandbags

In preparation for the forecast heavy rains of Tropical Storm Hilary, Banning residents make and collect sandbags from materials made available to them at the Banning Fire Department 89, 172 N. Murray St.

 Hector N. Hernandez Jr.

As of Saturday night, Aug. 18, the Riverside County Emergency Management Department issued an evacuation order in Mias Canyon north of Banning and evacuation warnings for the Highland Springs area in Beaumont and an area near in the Morongo Reservation due to threat of flooding with Tropical Storm Hilary expected to bring heavy rains beginning Sunday afternoon, Aug. 20, and into Monday, Aug 21.

These areas are impacted by the burn scar left by the Apple Fire of 2020, which could result in mudslides and flash flooding.

Residents are advised to be alert of changing weather conditions and to be prepared to evacuate when an evacuation order is issued. Residents of the warning areas are also encouraged to evacuate voluntarily before conditions get worse.

Drivers are cautioned not to approach flooded roadways but to “turnaround, don’t drown.”

For more information and updates, visit rivcoready.org/active-events.

For a map of the areas impacted by evacuation order and evacuation warnings, visit countyofriverside.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=b388075e49004e2e9c28f18cc16d7535.

