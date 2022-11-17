Eastbound Interstate 10 has been reduced to two lanes at Banning weigh station due to emergency work Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
As Beaumont’s city council meeting inched toward 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Community Services Director Doug Story attempted to liven up discussion after a lengthy housing element discussion.
When it comes to the storied Beaumont Sports Park, there have been many triumphs, and lots of losses.
“Whiskey is for drinkin’, and water is for fightin’,” an adage that San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency board Vice President Mickey Valdivia used to kick off the PassEDA’s Sept. 15 water discussion hosted at Noble Creek Community Center in Beaumont.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass (BGCSGP) has been awarded a few grants in recent weeks, from the Inland Empire Community Foundation, Bank of America and the Panda Cares Foundation.
A second portable restroom and laundry trailer has been ordered for Banning’s Opportunity Village, which provides temporary transitional housing for the previously homeless.
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a student was arrested for setting off fireworks at Banning High School.
