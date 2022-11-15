On Sunday, Nov. 13, a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department correctional deputy and his 20-year-old daughter were killed in a traffic collision that the California Highway Patrol investigation believes to have been caused by intoxication. The driver was arrested for two counts of homicide.
According to a CHP press release, at 8:57 p.m. on Nov. 13, CHP officers from the San Gorgonio Pass Area responded to the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred on Gilman Springs Road, east of Bridge Street.
The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Scott Bales, a 47-year-old male resident of Moreno Valley was traveling westbound on Gilman Springs Road, east of Bridge Street, when he crossed over the divided highway and traveled into the eastbound traffic lane. At that time, a Honda Insight was traveling eastbound on Gilman Springs Road, east of Bridge Street, and the Chevrolet collided head-on into the Honda.
The driver of the Honda, Daniel Jacks Jr., a 45-year-old resident of San Jacinto, and his 20-year-old daughter Hannah Jacks, who was the right front passenger, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Daniel Jacks Jr. served as a correctional deputy for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Bales and his right front passenger, a 45-year-old male resident of Moreno Valley, who sustained major injuries, were transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment. According to the CHP, Bales was determined to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage at the time of the crash. He was arrested for two counts of homicide, as well as driving under the influence and causing injury to his passenger.
The CHP would like to remind everyone that DUI-related crashes are not accidents and are completely preventable. It is easier than ever to find a safe ride home if your outing includes alcohol. Use a rideshare company, take public transportation or designate a sober driver.
For further information, telephone interviews, and/or questions, or if you have additional information regarding this incident, contact Public Information Officer Jason Montez at (951) 769-2000 ext. 221, or after hours at (916) 407-7511.
