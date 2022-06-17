At 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, a call for disturbing the peace was made at 380 E. Nicolet Street, with the reporting party advising that an ex hit her on the chin.
At 6:43 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, a request for an area check was made at W. Ramsey and Highland Springs Avenue.
At 7:27 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, an animal control call was made at Trevino Way by a reporting party who was concerned after having seen a lot of coyotes in the area.
At 9:53 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, a call for service was made on Willow Place with the reporting party advising that an ex-boyfriend came to her residence, turned on the hose, flooded her front yard and did something to her electricity.
At 11:57 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, a call for service was made on N. Murray Street with the reporting party advising that their daughter’s father arrived and tried breaking into the residence, which is owned by the reporting party’s parents.
At 12:52 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, a disturbing the peace call was made on N. Murray with the reporting party advising that a child’s father was in a verbal confrontation about belongings.
At 5:37 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported on W. Williams Street with the reporting party advising that a gold sedan hit their Chevy Sonic.
At 9:01 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that that a lifted black Dodge truck backed into them and took off.
At 9:03 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, a disturbing the peace call was made at the Albertsons parking lot on S. Highland Springs where male and female were reported as having a verbal conflict outside a white Toyota Camry.
At 9:21 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, an area check was requested for E. Ramsey and Hathaway Street with in reference to a silver Dodge Magnum that was reported to have been “driving all over the roadway” and was now stopped at the north end of Hathaway with the hazard lights on.
At 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, a disturbing the peace call was made at Boondocks Tavern on W. Ramsey in reference to four-to-five males being physical with each other.
At 11:19 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, an area check was requested on Santa Rita Place where the reporting party advised of two females and one male in masks trying to break into a white Kia Spectra. The reporting party was advised to drive away, and an arrest was made.
At 8:13 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, a commercial burglary was reported at Quality Tile Works Inc. on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a window was broken and tools were taken.
At 10:42 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, a disturbing the peace call was made at the Department of Social Services on S. Fourth Street where an irate customer, reported as a Hispanic female in a white dress, was banging on the windows.
At 11:57 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, a disturbing the peace call was made at N. Eighth Street and Ramsey in reference to a road rage incident.
At 12:57 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, a disturbing the peace call was made at Windscape Village Apartments on W. Barbour with the reporting party advising that their child’s father was at the location and were not supposed to be.
At 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, a stolen vehicle was reported at Uhaul on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a rented box truck had not been returned and the business received a demand letter.
At 3:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, a disturbing the peace call was made on W. Hayes about a family altercation.
At 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, a disturbing the peace call was made at Sportsman Liquor on E. Ramsey regarding a verbal conflict.
At 8:52 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, a disturbing the peace call was made on Sierra Place with the reporting parting advising that their son was in a physical altercation with the reporting party.
At 8:57 a.m. on Friday, June 3, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported at E. Ramsey and Martin Street.
At 11:03 a.m. on Friday, June 3, a stolen vehicle was reported at Seventh Day Adventist Church on W. Nicolet with the reporting party advising that he was working an the location when someone stole his truck.
At 12:02 p.m. on Friday, June 3, an area check was requested on Phillips Street regarding a previous traffic collision.
At 1:10 p.m. on Friday, June 3, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported at W. Wilson and Highland Home Road with the reporting party advising that a black BMW hit her while she was driving her mother’s vehicle.
At 1:33 p.m. on Friday, June 3, a disturbing the peace call was made at “tent city” near W. Bryant and San Gorgonio with the reporting party advising that he was diving his go cart when a white male with long blond hair in a pony tail and no shirt came out of “tent city” and chased him with a hatchet.
At 2:08 p.m. on Friday, June 3, a call for service was made at W. Ramsey and Park Avenue with the reporting party advising that a male in a white vehicle shot at two subjects walking on the street.
At 2:09 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Park Avenue regarding a white Nissan Sentra and Altima.
At 4:16 p.m. on Friday, June 3, a reporting party walked into the police department lobby to report a stolen vehicle.
At 5:50 p.m. on Friday, June 3, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported at Highland Springs and Discovery with the reporting party advising that he was sideswiped by a gray Toyota Tacoma that did not stop.
At 8:54 p.m. on Friday, June 3, a call for service was made at Windscape Village Apartments on W. Barbour with the reporting party advising that her daughter shoved her and threw objects at her car.
At 1:11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, a disturbing the peace call was made on Evergreen Lane regarding a prior incident in which the reporting party, a 16-year-old male, was at a graduation party when a 40-year-old male with a beard tried to get physical with him.
At 6:44 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, a stolen vehicle was reported on N. Florida.
A 9:42 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, an attempted vehicle theft was reported on Raven Way.
At 4:02 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, a disturbing the peace call was made on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party stating when the reporting party slapped the back of a truck that was backing up the subject got out and punched him in the genitalia and then tried to run him over.
At 8:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, a vehicle was reported stolen on Silver Star. The stolen vehicle was described as a dark gray Chevy Silverado with two cracks in the front windshield.
At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, a disturbing the peace call was made at Rite Aid on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a Black male standing outside the business yelling and harassing and grabbing customers.
At 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, a vehicle was reported stolen at Windscape Village Apartments on W. Barbour.
At 8:23 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, a vehicle was reported burglarized at Holiday Inn Express on W. Ramsey.
At 2:07 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, a disturbing the peace call was mad on Charles Street with the reporting party advising that a male was threatening him and demanding a peace officer.
At 3:01 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, a battery was reported in progress at Dollar Tree on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that their wife was attacked by a female, a Black male and another female.
At 3:02 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, a battery was reported in progress at E. Lincoln and Hermosa.
At 3:51 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, an area check was requested at “tent city” near W. Bryant and San Gorgonio with the reporting party stating that he was about to be jumped by several people.
At 8:52 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, a disturbing the peace call was made on E. George Street, with the reporting party advising that a boyfriend needed to be removed from the property.
At 9:39 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, a prior assault with a deadly weapon was reported on E. Nicolet with the reporting party advising that his girlfriend hit him with her vehicle.
