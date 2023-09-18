On Friday, Sept. 15, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Deputy Christian Heidecker was charged of extortion and sexual activity with an inmate in a department investigation into correctional deputy misconduct.
According to a sheriff’s department press release, on Aug. 31, Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators were notified of a possible crime being committed by a sheriff’s office employee formerly assigned to the Riverside Alternative Sentencing Program (RASP) at the Coordinated Custody Management Unit in Banning.
Investigators learned a correctional deputy was extorting female inmates who were assigned to the home confinement unit. Inmates assigned to this program are required to wear ankle monitors to complete their court-ordered sentencing out-of-jail custody confined to their homes.
On Sept. 15, 32-year-old Correctional Deputy Christian Heidecker turned himself in to investigators and was later booked into Cois Byrd Detention Center for one count of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate, three counts of attempted sexual activity with an inmate, and four counts of extortion under color of authority.
Heidecker has been placed on administrative leave.
According to the department, this is an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.
The sheriff’s office believes there may be additional victims and asks anyone with additional information on this incident to contact Riverside Sheriff’s Master Investigator R. Deanne at 951-955-2777.
