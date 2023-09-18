On Sunday, Sept. 17, Correctional Deputy Jorge Oceguera-Rocha, a 25-year-old resident of Banning, was arrested on Interstate 10 at County Line Road, in Calimesa, for possession of narcotics.
According to a sheriff’s department press release, during a traffic stop, it was discovered Oceguera-Rocha was in possession of narcotics and was subsequently booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center. Oceguera-Rocha’s charges include possession of narcotics, transportation of narcotics, and possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics.
Oceguera-Rocha was hired by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2019 and was assigned to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. He has since resigned in lieu of termination.
No additional details were released by the sheriff’s department as the case is still under investigation.
“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office condemns any form of illegal activity and remains resolute in its commitment to deterring and preventing such behavior,” the sheriff’s department stated in the release. “The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office will employ all necessary measures to ensure the highest standards of integrity and professionalism among its personnel.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.