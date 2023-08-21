The Beaumont Police Department has issued a statement about the release of Luis Hassan, a convicted murderer, into the Beaumont community under the provisions of the Compassionate Release Act.
Hassan, now 78 and diagnosed with a chronic lung disease, was found guilty of the 1990 Cathedral City murder of his girlfriend Kristina Lazzarini on her 27th birthday. He shot her in the head and then attempted to make it look like a suicide, according to the court’s ruling.
The police department’s statement, released Friday, Aug. 18, follows:
The Beaumont Police Department is aware and dismayed by the pending release of Luis Hassan into the community under the provisions of the Compassionate Release Act.
We understand that compassionate release is a legal mechanism designed to address exceptional cases with inmates, however, this law does not consider the impact on the victim’s family with the release nor provides an opportunity for them, the community or city leaders to voice concerns.
Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety and well being of our community members. Luis Hassan's history and circumstances have raised concern, both among our law enforcement officers and the community at large. While we acknowledge the intentions behind the Compassionate Release Act and may disagree with the release of this individual into our community, our commitment remains steadfast in maintaining a secure environment for all residents of Beaumont.
The Beaumont Police Department will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any necessary steps to address concerns that may arise. We urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement promptly.
