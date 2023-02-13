State Route 60
The Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) will be closing the truck lane and middle lane on eastbound State Route 60 nightly to allow crews to safely make roadway repairs.
The lanes will be closed 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Gilman Springs Road to Jack Rabbit Trail in the Badlands.
RCTC is partnering with Caltrans in this project to widen a 4.5-mile section of Route 60 between Moreno Valley and Beaumont, which includes mountainous terrain with a curving alignment and steep grades.
The project was designed to improve safety and efficiency of travel between the Coachella Valley and western Riverside County.
Interstate 10 tune up
Caltrans will be replacing pavement on Interstate 10 from Beaumont to Route 111.
This is the final phase of a two-year pavement rehabilitation project to “tune up” the I-10 from Beaumont to State Route 111.
There will be temporary and alternating lane and ramp closures.
