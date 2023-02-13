I-10 tune up
Image courtesy of RCTC

State Route 60

The Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) will be closing the truck lane and middle lane on eastbound State Route 60 nightly to allow crews to safely make roadway repairs.

The lanes will be closed 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Gilman Springs Road to Jack Rabbit Trail in the Badlands.

RCTC is partnering with Caltrans in this project to widen a 4.5-mile section of Route 60 between Moreno Valley and Beaumont, which includes mountainous terrain with a curving alignment and steep grades.

The project was designed to improve safety and efficiency of travel between the Coachella Valley and western Riverside County.

Interstate 10 tune up

Caltrans will be replacing pavement on Interstate 10 from Beaumont to Route 111.

This is the final phase of a two-year pavement rehabilitation project to “tune up” the I-10 from Beaumont to State Route 111.

There will be temporary and alternating lane and ramp closures.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

More from this section

Banning murder suspect arrested

Banning murder suspect arrested

Banning police arrested Dorian Alexander Francisco, the suspect in a shooting that resulted in two deaths and an injury, when he turned himself into the Banning Police Department on Friday, Dec. 30.

Banning police seek murder suspect

Banning police seek murder suspect

The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury.

Banning veteran remembers Linebacker II

Banning veteran remembers Linebacker II

This December marked the 50th anniversary of Operation Linebacker II, the massive tactical bombing campaign that served as the United States’ final push to pressure North Vietnam back into the peace negotiations that ended the Vietnam War.