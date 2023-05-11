Riverside Transportation Commission (RCTC) has scheduled nighttime lane closures on eastbound and westbound State Route 60 in the Badlands between Moreno Valley and Beaumont from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, May 12.
No detours are required since other lanes will remain open. Closures will allow crews to safely make roadway repairs.
RCTC, in partnership with Caltrans, widened a 4.5-mile section of SR-60 from Gilman Springs Road to 1.4 miles west of Jack Rabbit Trail in Riverside County’s Badlands between Moreno Valley and Beaumont. The project was within mountainous terrain with a curving alignment and steep grades. The project was designed to improve safety and efficiency of travel between the Coachella Valley and western Riverside County. This is a $138.4 million project.
RCTC reminds all motorists to follow all posted traffic signs, allow for extra travel time, reduce your speed through construction zones and be work zone alert.
