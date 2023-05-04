Construction update: SR-60 Friday, May 5

Nighttime alternating lane closures are scheduled on eastbound and westbound State Route 60 in the Badlands between Moreno Valley and Beaumont from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, May 5. The lane closures will allow crews to safely perform roadway repairs and restripe lanes.
Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC), in partnership with Caltrans, widened a 4.5-mile section of SR-60 from Gilman Springs Road to 1.4 miles west of Jack Rabbit Trail in Riverside County’s Badlands between Moreno Valley and Beaumont. The project was within mountainous terrain with a curving alignment and steep grades. The project was designed to improve safety and efficiency of travel between the Coachella Valley and western Riverside County.
RCTC reminds all motorists to follow all posted traffic signs, allow for extra travel time, reduce your speed through construction zones, and be work zone alert.
Construction is subject to change. Follow @60TruckLanes on social media for the latest project information.
