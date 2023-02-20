The city of Banning has issued a construction alert for Charles Street relating to the installation of a water line.
Construction will begin on Charles Avenue between San Gorgonio Avenue and Lyons Circle on Monday, Feb. 20, and continue for three to four weeks, weather depending. This work will install a new non-potable water transmission main.
Traffic on Charles Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction with flaggers on either end of the construction zone. The construction window will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The city asks that drivers please drive safely through the construction zone and obey all traffic laws and traffic control measures.
