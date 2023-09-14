The Banning Police Department arrested 26-year-old Nicolas Corl for lewd and lascivious acts with a child for sexual gratification.
According to a police department press release, at 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, an employee from Mountain Avenue Baptist Church, 1325 Mountain Ave., reported to the department that criminal acts against a child had occurred on the church property.
Detectives conducted an investigation that identified Corl, a faculty member of the church, as the suspect, and he was arrested.
The Banning Police Department is asking that anyone who may have additional information in regard to this case contact the department’s detective bureau at 951-922-3170.
