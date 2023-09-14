The Banning Police Department arrested 26-year-old Nicolas Corl for lewd and lascivious acts with a child for sexual gratification.

According to a police department press release, at 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, an employee from Mountain Avenue Baptist Church, 1325 Mountain Ave., reported to the department that criminal acts against a child had occurred on the church property.

Detectives conducted an investigation that identified Corl, a faculty member of the church, as the suspect, and he was arrested.

The Banning Police Department is asking that anyone who may have additional information in regard to this case contact the department’s detective bureau at 951-922-3170.

Two mail theft suspects arrested

On Monday, Sept. 4, the Beaumont Police Department arrested two San Bernardino women as suspects in the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Sundance community.

Three killed in helicopter collision over Cabazon

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an incident in which three people aboard one of two helicopters that collided Sunday evening perished as firefighters responded to the Broadway Fire in Cabazon.

Arson suspect arrested for Banning fire

The Cal Fire Law Enforcement team has arrested an arson suspect in its investigation of the 103-acre Sunset Fire, which threatened homes in the area of Mesa and Gilman streets in Banning the evening of Thursday, July 27.