Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching, and many Californians are preparing to kick off the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip. One person was killed, and 14 others were injured in crashes within the California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Gorgonio Pass Area during last year’s Memorial Day weekend. The CHP has a plan to help people arrive at their destinations safely while reducing the number of deadly crashes on our roads.
Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 26, the CHP will implement a statewide maximum enforcement period (MEP) in anticipation of the increased traffic often accompanying a holiday weekend. The MEP will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
In addition to assisting motorists and looking for traffic violations that often lead to severe injury or death, such as failure to wear a seat belt, speed and distracted driving, CHP officers will be paying close attention to people suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs and/or alcohol.
San Gorgonio Pass Area CHP officers made 14 DUI arrests during the Memorial Day MEP in 2022. Protect yourself and others by designating a sober driver or using a ride-share service.
If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 911 immediately. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location and direction of travel. Your phone call may save someone’s life.
The CHP’s Memorial Day MEP coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing Click It or Ticket campaign, which continues through June 4. Seat belts save lives. Take two seconds to secure your safety and buckle up.
The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service and security.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.