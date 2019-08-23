CHP creates seatbelt PSA as a result of multiple fatal collisions

As a result of multiple fatal traffic collisions in the recent weeks, the San Gorgonio Pass CHP Area has created a Public Service Announcement (PSA) to discuss the benefits of wearing seatbelts. Lack of use or improper use of seatbelts was a significant factor in fatal collisions since January 1, 2019 resulting in 10 people who have been killed.
Note: In the video, the Commander references 9 fatalities and one person with major injuries. On August 22, 2019, that one person succumbed to their injuries as a result of collision and being unrestrained.
Here are a couple of key messages regarding seatbelts–
• It only takes three seconds to buckle up. And those three seconds could literally save your life. They will also keep you from getting a ticket and a fine.
• You increase your chances of surviving a serious collision by 50 percent when wearing a seat belt.
• Regular seat belt use is the single most effective way for people to reduce fatalities in motor vehicle collisions.
The PSA can be found on our Facebook page (CHPSanGorgonioPass) or with the YouTube link https://youtu.be/o7yZi5cGktE .
