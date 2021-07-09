Cherry Valley resident Gracie-Beth Sutton has earned a position on the California National High School Rodeo Team, and which travels to Lincoln, Neb. For the 73rd National High School Finals Rodeo July 18-24.
In June, Sutton became the high school rodeo association’s Cutting Champion at the state finals in Bishop, where she also competed in breakaway roping, team roping and goat tying.
She is the 2020 California Rookie All Around Cowgirl and the CHSRA District 8 All Around Champion for the second year in a row. Sutton is raffling off a Weatherby rifle to help fund her trip to Nebraska. For information, text her at (909) 910-1891.
Sutton is a sophomore at Springs Charter School in Cherry Valley. Locally, Sutton will compete Aug. 6-7 at the rodeo in Yucaipa, and at Banning’s Stagecoach Days in September.
