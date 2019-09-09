The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will begin a $8.5 million-dollar pavement rehabilitation project on State Route 243 (SR-243) in Banning.
The project has been awarded to Matich Corporation of San Bernardino.
The rehabilitation project will start Monday, September 9, 2019 and is anticipated to be finished by April 1 of 2020.
The work will begin from West Lincoln Street in the city of Banning to Black Mountain Creek near the community of Pine Cone.
Work has been scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this time-frame, there will be a one-way flagging-operation.
Please remember to reduce your speed and always be alert.
