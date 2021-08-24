The San Bernardino National Forest has received $3.2 million for land management projects to restore and maintain healthy forests throughout California while enhancing carbon storage.
It also will share nearly $5 million to combat the destructive Goldspotted Oak Borer with the Cleveland and Angeles national forests.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) announced 41 allocations last week for projects throughout the state.
“We’re very thankful the National Forest Foundation was successful in securing funding for numerous projects on the San Bernardino National Forest,” said spokesman Zachary Behrens.
This covers over 3,400 acres of fuels reduction and forest health work across the San Bernardino National Forest, said Dania Gutierrez, program coordinator for the National Forest Foundation.
“We are working on post-fire restoration work within the 2018 Cranston Fire burn area,” she said.
The Cranston Fire burned more than 13,000 acres in the Idyllwild area,
The $4,998,420 Cal Fire Forest Health Early Action Solicitation aims to reduce Goldspotted Oak Borer (GSOB) in Southern California.
“The goal of this project is to address the GSOB infestation on a landscape-scale, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and private landowners across over 1,100 acres.”
Cal Fire’s Forest Health and Forest Legacy programs awarded the grants to local and regional partners to restore and maintain healthy forests throughout California while enhancing carbon storage.
This year’s funded projects are distributed among 27 counties covering the length of California, from Siskiyou County to San Diego County.
In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 85 providing $536 million in early action funding to accelerate forest health, fire prevention and climate resiliency projects.
Cal Fire worked swiftly to ensure this funding could be implemented on the ground as soon as possible.
Priorities for funding are reflected in California Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan, which provide multi-agency guidance for priority action items that will protect California’s communities and natural resources, while making our forests more resilient.
With early action funding Cal Fire’s Forest Health program funded 37 projects that propose to restore California’s forestlands through such activities as:
• Thinning dense and degraded forests.
• Reducing hazardous fuel loads to change extreme fire behavior on the landscape; post-fire restoration and reforestation.
• Insect and disease management.
• And prescribed fire for ecological restoration.
Some of the overstocked forest material will be converted to bioenergy. Reforestation efforts will result in planting approximately 7.15 million trees that will sequester carbon, provide wildlife habitat, and help stabilize soil in severely burned areas.
Cal Fire will also make an investment in human capital, to ensure that a workforce is available and appropriately trained to staff new wood products and forestry operations.
Cal Fire’s Forest Legacy Program funded conservation easements and fee title purchase on four properties, totaling 17,870 acres, across Napa, Siskiyou, Sonoma and El Dorado counties.
The easements will protect high-quality forestlands threatened with development and fragmentation and ensure the forests continue to provide for carbon storage and enduring natural resource, economic and recreational opportunities.
Within the next month, Cal Fire expects to award up to an additional $123 million for Fire Prevention projects and $2.3 million for Forest Health Research projects.
