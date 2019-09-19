Banning Police Department answered a call from a homeowner in the 300 block of West Indian School Lane at 6:35 a.m. on Sept. 18.
The homeowner, who was not home, advised Banning Police Dispatch that he was watching two suspects on a live feed video surveillance camera system break into his residence.
Banning officers arrived within minutes and confirmed the suspects were still inside the residence.
Banning officers called for assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Beaumont Police Department. The departments worked together to establish a perimeter around the residence, wherein they blocked off Indian School Lane between Fourth Street and San Gorgonio Avenue.
The departments gave commands over loud speakers directing the two suspects to exit the residence, for approximately two hours; however, they did not comply.
The Banning Police Department then requested the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department S.W.A.T team, who took over the scene.
At 10:15 a.m., two suspects emerged from a basement window of the residence and were placed under arrest without incident.
The suspects were identified as Ruben Avalos, a 29-year-old Banning resident and Robert Barkan, a 50-year-old Banning resident. Both Avalos and Barkan were booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning for residential burglary.
Indian School Lane was opened immediately after the suspects were taken into custody.
The Banning Police Department is requesting anyone that witnessed this incident or has information regarding the incident to contact them at (951) 922-3170.
What a couple of scumbags. Too bad the RG didn't post their pictures so that we all know who they are when we see them.
