On Feb. 16, Banning police officers arrested a burglary suspect in the area of Repplier Road and San Gorgonio Avenue after receiving reports of a subject looking into backyards.

According to a Banning Police Department press release, at 8:17 a.m. officers were dispatched to a report of two males looking into backyards in the area of Repplier and San Gorgonio in the city of Banning.

Officers arrived in the area and located a male matching the description provided. The male was identified as 35-year-old Raymond Hampton Jr. of Beaumont. Hampton was found to be in possession of documents belonging to a nearby resident, burglary tools and a methamphetamine pipe.

Through investigation it was discovered that the documents had been stolen during a residential burglary in the area. Hampton was arrested and booked for burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

*Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

