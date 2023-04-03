Beaumont police officers investigating a residential burglary on North Larkspur Lane are asking residents for assistance in obtaining security camera footage that could help identify the suspects.
On Tuesday, March 28, at approximately 12:32 a.m., Beaumont police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Larkspur Lane regarding a residential burglary. The homeowner reported receiving a notification from his home security cameras that caught three male subjects entering his home. Officers responded to the residence, but were unable to locate the subjects. The homeowner was unsure if any items were taken during the burglary.
This case is still under investigation. The Beaumont Police Department is asking anyone who lives near this area to check home security cameras for any unusual activity or vehicles in the area around the time of the burglary and provide those to the department to review. Videos can be sent via email to pio@beaumontpd.org. Information can also be reported to the On-Duty Watch Commander at (951) 769-8500.
