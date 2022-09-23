Boys & Girls Clubs receive substantial grants

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass (BGCSGP) has been awarded a few grants in recent weeks, from the Inland Empire Community Foundation, Bank of America and the Panda Cares Foundation.
A $10,000 economic mobility grant from Bank of America will be used to implement the clubs’ “Adulting 101” program, which teaches topics such as college readiness, career preparation, and financial, physical and mental health. Teens learn to create resumes, interview for jobs and get a grasp on the fundamentals of financial responsibility, healthy lifestyles, and mental health.
The $20,000 Community Foundation grant will be used for the Unity Program to support diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programming for youth as well as the club’s efforts to support DEI organization-wide.
Every day, Boys & Girls Clubs advocate for the safety, health, dignity and equitable opportunity for kids and families.
Youth for Unity, BGCSGP’s hallmark DEI program consists of a broad-based set of activities and conversation starters for youth ages 6-18 years. It helps members appreciate themselves as unique and special individuals; understand society’s diversity; recognize bias and unfairness and take personal leadership in confronting bias.
Last month, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass also received a $50,000 grant from the Panda Cares Foundation to expand its music program, and was one of just 10 clubs in the country to be awarded the grant.
Over the summer, the funding from Panda Cares allowed the club to offer a couple of music programs at the Teen Center, where students learned a variety of instruments, wrote lyrics and studied recording techniques.
The club was also able to purchase new keyboards, headphones, ukuleles, acoustic guitars, electric guitars and amps, and an electric drum set.
“We are so grateful to the Inland Empire Community Foundation, Bank of America and Panda Cares for recognizing our programming and strategic planning efforts in advancing DEI and music education,” says Boys & Girls Club CEO Amy Herr. “We serve youth from very diverse backgrounds and by providing the Youth for Unity program, we help them develop an appreciation of DEI that helps them see others for who they are, as unique individuals, each of whom contributes to the rich tapestry of our society.”
Further, “We have had a music program for several years, and this really allows us to take it to the next level. Our youth deserve the gift of music and all the benefits it bestows.”
And, “We are so grateful to have community partners like Bank of America, who share a genuine commitment to our youth,” for who the Boys & Girls Clubs teach safety, health, dignity and equitable opportunity for the kids that participate in their programs.
For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass contact Rhonda Guaderrama at rhondag45@gmail.com, call (951) 922-3259 or visit bgcsgpass.com.
