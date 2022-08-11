On Tuesday, Aug. 9, a 47-year-old woman was discovered drowned in a Beaumont clubhouse pool.

According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at approximately 9:03 p.m., the department was contacted regarding an unresponsive female in the pool at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse on the 36000 block of Champions Drive. The caller was attempting to perform CPR until Cal Fire arrived to take over life saving efforts.

Unfortunately those efforts were unable to save the female and she was pronounced deceased at the scene. Witnesses reported the 47-year-old female had arrived at the pool alone and was seen swimming laps before being found unresponsive in the shallow end of the pool.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office took over the investigation to determine the cause of death. Identification of the woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Redlands man found guilty of 2017 shooting spree

A San Bernardino County jury has found Kenneth Scott Welch of Redlands guilty of all crimes and allegations he was charged with as a result of a 2017 shooting spree in Rialto, Highland and Hesperia that left one victim dead, and three others injured.

Pennsylvania Avenue crossing progresses

Beaumont is progressing with improvments to Pennsylvania Avenue, approving measures to advance service agreements and designs to widen the street and eventually alter the grade so the street passes below the railroad crossing.

Banning Mayor Kyle Pingree announces pending resignation

At the conclusion of the July 12 Banning city council meeting, Mayor Kyle Pingree announced that he would resign early from his position as of Aug. 31, and that his property has been listed for sale as he prepares to move out-of-state.

Utility user tax for Banning is headed to the ballot

At its June 28 meeting, the Banning city council directed City Manager Doug Schulze to come up with a ballot measure outlining a potential utility user tax that the city could collect for park maintenance, improvements and general municipal purposes.