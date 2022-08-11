On Tuesday, Aug. 9, a 47-year-old woman was discovered drowned in a Beaumont clubhouse pool.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at approximately 9:03 p.m., the department was contacted regarding an unresponsive female in the pool at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse on the 36000 block of Champions Drive. The caller was attempting to perform CPR until Cal Fire arrived to take over life saving efforts.
Unfortunately those efforts were unable to save the female and she was pronounced deceased at the scene. Witnesses reported the 47-year-old female had arrived at the pool alone and was seen swimming laps before being found unresponsive in the shallow end of the pool.
The Riverside County Coroner’s Office took over the investigation to determine the cause of death. Identification of the woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
