The Beaumont Police Department is searching for Nicholas Norman, a suspect wanted for attempted murder, after he allegedly set a Beaumont woman on fire.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at 7:43 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, the department responded to a residence in the 36000 block of Olea Court for a welfare check. The reporting party told police she was contacted by a friend who reported she had been doused with lighter fluid, lit on fire by her domestic partner and was taken to a home in the Olivewood community.
Officers arrived to the residence to find the victim with serious burns to over 30 percent of her body. After being evaluated by EMTs and CalFire, it was determined the victim needed to be sent by air ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Beaumont Police Department responded and assumed the investigation. At approximately 6 p.m., detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Palo Alto Avenue, where evidence associated with the attack was located. The suspect is still outstanding at this time.
The suspect is identified as Nicholas Norman, 38, of Beaumont. Norman is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson, and torture.
No other injuries were reported and this case is still under investigation.
If anyone has information about this case, contact Corporal Chapparosa at (951) 769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.
