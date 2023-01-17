The Beaumont Police Department is investigating and seeking a suspect in a no-injury shooting incident on Beaumont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
According to a police report, at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department dispatch received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Ninth Street and Beaumont Avenue. Officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) quickly responded and located three 9mm casings.
Then at 7:37 p.m., the victim called 911 advising he had just been shot at after an encounter with an individual at a gas station in the area of Sixth Street and Beaumont Avenue.
The victim reported a subject had pulled out of the gas station and hit the victim's bumper with his vehicle. The victim left the gas station and the suspect followed him north on Beaumont Avenue. The suspect pulled up next to the victim and fired 3-4 rounds at the victim's vehicle. The suspect then fled the area and the victim drove home before contacting police.
Three bullet holes were found in the back of the victim's truck including a back shattered window.
No injuries were reported from the shooting.
Security cameras at the gas station captured the suspect inside the store. He is described as a Black man, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a dark-colored jacket with a Chicago Bulls emblem, black pants, a white beanie and dreadlocks. The subject was also seen driving either a dark-colored Volvo, Volkswagen or Mercedes wagon.
This case is still under investigation. If you have information about this case, contact the Beaumont Police Department at (951) 769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.
