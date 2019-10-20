Wearing bicycle helmets, taking medical tests to treat potential illness, free flu shots, and search and rescue dogs saving lives were among the highlights of the annual Health and Safety Fair held Friday Oct. 11 at the Chatigny Center in Beaumont.
Approximately 200 people attended the event, which was held from 3 to 6 p.m.
Sponsored by the Beaumont Police Department, the health and safety fair featured a variety of vendors including the Braille Institute, Walgreens, Doterra, Fairway Real Estate, So Cal Gas and San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, among others.
The police department provided information to families about protecting their young ones when they ride their bikes by insisting they wear helmets.
Roxann Sherwood, records specialist with the Beaumont Police Department, said they were giving away 150 bike helmets to children that day.
There were a variety of colors to choose from and each child would be sized with the right helmet, Sherwood said.
Joshua Ahern, 5, came to the health and safety fair so he could visit the police department and talk with them.
His wish came true. “He wants to be a police officer,” said Samantha Ahern, his mother.
Samantha said she wanted to get Joshua fingerprinted, but the Police Department did not have those services that day.
Samantha Ahern said that her son was especially taken with the search and rescue dogs. “His favorite thing was seeing the rescue dogs,” Ahern saidl
Two of those dogs, Bailey, a 4-year-old half Labrador, half English springer spaniel, and Brooklyn, 4, a Doberman and German shepherd.
Their owners, Julie London and Josi Bracey, were answering questions about the search and rescue dogs. They work for SDR, Search Dog Resources, based in Hemet.
The company serves the communities of Beaumont, Hemet, Palm Springs, and Riverside and is currently expanding its resources.
They contract with local law enforcement agencies and there is no charge for the clients, London said.
It is 100 percent volunteer based and currently, there are 15 to 20 dogs in service.
London said she has spent the past year-and-a-half training Bailey.
Bracey , who served in the military, got Brooklyn when she was four months-old. She realized Brooklyn would make a great service dog.
Bracey said she and Brooklyn have a special connection. “Nothing has really created the bond between us iike this has,” Bracey said.
They are not certified yet, but she is working on that.
Nikki Abels, a volunteer recruiter for Advanced Clinical Research Inc. in Beaumont, was looking for healthy people or those with a medical condition who were willing to take tests to see if they are going to get certain diseases.
“Every study is different,” Abels said.
If a study comes up that involves new medication or a free memory screening, then the ones who filled out the forms will be directed toward that particular study.
Abels regularly attends events such as Stagecoach Days in Banning or a Halloween event at the Banning Community Center to look for volunteers and talk with them.
At Friday’s event, Abels had a spinning wheel filled with prizes such as crayons and gift cards.
Abels said that volunteers have to be 18 years or older.
Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.