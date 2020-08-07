Beaumont outlines distribution of CARES Act funding

Now that Beaumont has received $635,569 in CARES Act funding to offset payroll and payroll-related expenses for Beaumont Police Department, the city wishes to pass along those savings as part of a Business Assistance Program.
An ad hoc committee recommended that the business grants be available to businesses with a physical “brick and mortar presence” in Beaumont that have 15 or fewer employees may be eligible to receive up to $3,000 towards business-related expenses with an application in early September for distribution by Oct. 1.
Roughly 48 or 49 business could be accommodated through the program, according to City Manager Todd Parton.
Businesses requesting to be considered for participation would agree to provide documentation and access to records such as payrolls.
If there are fewer applicants than overall available funds, all applicants will receive grants, Parton explained. If there is a greater need, then businesses that can honestly claim to have already received funding from a government source would be set aside in case more funding becomes available, so that the city can focus on those who have not received any kind of assistance. If more than the number of applicants are available compared to funds, then randomized drawings will be held. Applicants must be able to verify utilization of funds for business purposes, for things such as supplies, commercial rent and mortgage.
Nancy Carroll said “The requirements, standards and restrictions are good … you never know how much of a difference these small amounts can make to a business — they’ve been put through so much.”
Councilman Julio Martinez requested that the city “really try to keep it as flexible as possible, COVID-related, not penalizing them for having funds from other source other than priority” without too much red tape or obstacles. Councilman Lloyd White was curious as to why the staff report outlines in funding requirements for grant recipients to maintain financial records for five years; Parton explained that those rules follow federal guidelines related to CARES Act funding.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.