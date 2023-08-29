A Beaumont gang member was sentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2018 murder of a 22-year-old man.
Alyais Lavante Jahneal Harper, 25, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Perantoni at the Hall of Justice in Banning on Friday, Aug. 18, following statements from the family of the victim, Trejean Malik Williams Cullors. Harper was sentenced to 130 years to life plus life in prison without the possibility of parole.
On June 22, a Riverside County jury convicted Harper of one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. Jurors also found the special circumstances of being a gang member to be true, as well as firearms and gang activity enhancements.
Very early on Oct. 15, 2018, Harper and two other gang members met up with Cullors and three friends near Fifth Street and Beaumont Avenue in Beaumont. The two groups had a history of bad blood and, after exchanging words, Harper pulled out a gun and shot Cullors three times. The defendant then turned and fired at Cullors’ friends, who ran into a nearby fast-food restaurant to take cover. Those three victims were not physically injured.
Two days after the murder Harper was arrested in Carlsbad by members of the Riverside County Gang Impact Team (GIT). Lead by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, GIT is a multi-agency task force targeting the apprehension and conviction of criminal street gang members and violent offenders.
The case, BAF1801308, was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Marcus Garrett of the District Attorney’s Major Crimes Division.
