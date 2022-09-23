On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Banning police officers arrested a Beaumont man for the burglary of a Banning home, in an investigation that was aided by residential security camera footage.
According to a Banning Police Department press release, at 8:49 a.m. on Sept. 7 the department’s community service officer responded to the report of a residential burglary in the 5000 block of Nectar Drive in the city of Banning.
It was discovered that overnight, a subject gained entry into the residence by crawling under a partially open garage door, while the residents were asleep inside. The residence was equipped with home security cameras and the suspect was captured on camera.
At 2:01 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, a Banning patrol officer located a subject matching the suspect’s description in the area of Highland Springs Avenue and Wilson Street. The subject was identified as 23-year-old Joseph Flores Jr. of Beaumont. Flores Jr. was discovered to be on California Department of Corrections (CDC) parole for burglary, and was positively identified as the suspect by reviewing security video.
Patrol officers were then assisted by members of the Detective Bureau and served a search warrant on a residence associated with Flores Jr., in the 1400 block of Black Diamond Trail in the city of Beaumont.
During the execution of the search warrant officers located stolen property, including the laptop stolen from Nectar Drive.
Flores Jr. was booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility for burglary and parole violation.
The Banning Police Department recommends homeowners use good lighting and security cameras to protect their homes. Quality equipment can help deter thieves, identify suspects, and recover valuables should they be stolen.
