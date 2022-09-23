As Beaumont’s city council meeting inched toward 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Community Services Director Doug Story attempted to liven up discussion after a lengthy housing element discussion.
He was tasked with informing the council of costs for potential bands and artists that Beaumont could consider in order to resume its concert series — a series that, in the past, has brought Brian McKnight, Kansas, Air Supply and the Bangles to Stewart Park, as well as LeAnne Rimes, Starship and Kenny Rogers.
Rates were provided by Huntington Beach-based M And M Entertainment Group, an entity that has worked with the city to provide entertainment for the city’s 4th of July and Cherry Festival events.
With the removal of the Pavilion bandshell from Stewart Park, the city has contemplated options from building a replacement stage to renting temporary ones.
The city wants to restart the program for the free concerts in the park.
The city will have to rely on a mobile stage unit “that opens up like a Transformer,” Story explained.
Tribute bands and varying degrees of national artists were pitched forth.
Various amenities will have to be rented, such as generators and portable restrooms, as well as facilities for entertainers’ dressing rooms.
Typically, in the past, the city has sponsored four concerts outside of the Fourth of July, though the Independence Day program has been budgeted.
Councilman Rey Santos would like to see Three Dog Night return to Beaumont, along with the band America.
“You’re showing your age there,” White joked.
Councilman Julio Martinez expressed caution: “We’ve got a lot of stuff going on; we definitely got to talk about this when we talk about our budget” during a workshop next month. “I don’t think we’re ready to jump in for a full concert series; we mean well and the public’s ready, but I don’t think we’re ready” when it comes to Stewart Park’s conclusion to its rehabilitation and associated budgets. “Instead of a summer concert series, maybe a summer festival with bands in the lower [price] range so we get the feel. If you want to get something on the higher side, we can talk about that. I do want to see something. I’m not saying no.”
Based on cost estimates provided by Story, lower-cost artists that would cost between $25,000 to $40,000 include Lainey Wilson and the Grassroots, to Jefferson Starship (which performed at the Cherry Festival in 2018).
Mid-range pricing of $40,000 to $60,000 includes Neal McCoy and Lonestar to Blood, Sweat & Tears to Gloria Gaynor and Blue Oyster Club.
For higher-priced bands and artists that could cost up to $60,000 for an appearance, include Clay Walker, Goo Goo Dolls and Plain White T’s to Santos’s wishful thinking of Three Dog Night and America.
Councilman Mike Lara supported the city’s renting of a stage “until we’re done with Stewart Park; it keeps us from having to store something.”
He supported contracting tribute bands for Fourth of July, and maybe two concerts in addition to a Fourth of July performance, to be determined after the upcoming budget workshop.
White said, “We could go with maybe two concerts spaced out between Cherry Festival and 4th of July. It would be nice to have something special. Not looking to break the bank and have something to look forward to. Maybe a tribute band for the 4th since people are not really going there for the band.”
It was noted that, since the Cherry Festival budgets for its own bands, the city would not need to finance a concert for that program.
The council will likely approve a concert program after its October budget meeting.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.