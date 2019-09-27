Jeffrey Mohlenkamp was approved by the Beaumont City Council as the city’s new finance director.
Mohlenkamp succeeds Melana Taylor, who left the city in June 2019.
Mohlenkamp graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a Bachelor’s of Science in management and a minor in accounting.
He has more than 20 years experience in finance, auditing and budgeting.
He also has CPA certificates at the state and local government levels.
The council approved hiring Mohlenkamp 4-0, with councilmember Nancy Carroll absent.
Mohlenkamp will be paid $215,738 annually from the Finance Department budget.
'...Mohlenkamp succeeds Melana Taylor, who left the city in June 2019....'
yes melana taylor walked out 3 weeks before the close of the books without any notification and got a $50,000 payout for her participation in beaumont's forged financial statements ...
'...He also has CPA certificates at the state and local government levels....'
No he does not have 'CPA certificates at the state and local government levels' ..
#1 - he's not an accountant - he has a degree in business management, which is the degree people take when they flunk out of accounting and finance ...
#2 - there's no such thing as 'cpa certificates at the local levels' ..
if the man had ever had a cpa license in the state of cali he would be listed on the state's website - he is not ... beaumont didn't hire a qualified finance director because they are forging their books - simple as that ..
would it really be so hard to
