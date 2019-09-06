The Beaumont City Council has approved the first phase of renovating its council chambers to include providing wheelchair accessibility and install an audio/visual control room.
It was announced at the Aug. 6 council meeting that Bob Ybara Building Design was selected to design and create construction drawings for the council chambers.
Funding is through the 2019/20 to 23/24 Capital Improvement Projects budget.
The construction phase includes being able to broadcast city council meetings on a government cable channel. Lighting and live feed to the overflow room will be improved and the city needs to replace the audio/visual equipment and build a control room.
Staff will also have their computers replaced on the dais.
Wheelchair accessibility will be provided to the dais and Ybara said that he plans widen it by four feet.
Adding another 30 meters to the original ceiling will enhance the 9-foot tall ceiling.
Cosmetic improvements will be made to update the paint, ceiling tiles and carpet.
Deputy City clerk Nicole Wheelwright said that the furniture will be replaced and possibly get a new air conditioner.
Ybsra said the seating would remain the same, just with lower partitions. Council member Nancy Carroll asked about the seating arrangement. Ybara said that the width of the aisles is four feet on one side and a little less on the other side. The city also wants to improve the airflow throughout the room.
Mayor Pro-tem Rey Santos asked about the control room and noise. Ybara said it will be enclosed and sealed off from the public.
City clerk Steve Mehlman asked about the TV monitors.
Ybara said that larger monitors shouldn’t be a problem.
“Because of the ceiling height, you can put in larger monitors,” he said.
Beaumont city manager Todd Parton also told the council that they can see the presentations on their computer screens.
