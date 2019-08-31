The Beaumont City Council approved a four-year extension for Pass Transit passengers to continue being dropped off at Morongo Casino.
The city entered into an agreement with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in November 2013, said Elizabeth Gibbs, Community Services director for the city of Beaumont.
Morongo had started construction in the area so they asked the city to move the public bus stop from the street right-of-way onto casino property.
“It’s actually more convenient for the passengers,” Gibbs said.
The casino patrons can walk right into Morongo Casino rather than walk up a steep hill.
Pass Transit is not the only agency to use this stop. SunLine, Banning and Amtrak allow the city’s passengers to connect with other agencies.
Passengers who work at the casino also can be dropped off at the casino’s front door.
The initial term for the lease was five years, but this will extend it for another five years, until 2023.
