Beaumont wants to install protected permissive turn signals at Cougar Way and Beaumont Avenue, as well as add left turn signals for east-west traffic at Beaumont Avenue and First Street, that would momentarily allow left-turning traffic without the risk of oncoming traffic.
The city has awarded a contract for installation of those lights.
Beaumont also approved an increase in funding of its budget for the Pennsylvania Avenue widening project, increased in order to install a traffic signal at First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at a budget increase of $554,400, which includes $124,000 for citywide traffic signal upgrades, and $430,000 for the inclusion of a traffic signal as part of the Pennsylvania Avenue widening project.
Public Works Director Jeff Hart explained that it would take at least six weeks for a contractor to order signal heads for traffic signal improvements at First Street and Beaumont Avenue; the lowest bid was at least $74,000 higher than what was originally budgeted, and required the city to amend its capital improvement projects budget.
Following a public hearing at the April 18 city council meeting, the city went ahead and approved a resolution of its five-year capital improvement plan to accommodate financing the projects, with Councilwoman Jessica Voigt making the motion, and Mayor Pro Tem David Fenn seconding, to approve.
The city then approved a contract of $203,888 to install the additional signals at First Street and Highway 79 to Chino-based Elecnor Belco Electric, Inc., which was selected over two other firms that offered higher bids: Irwindale-based Crosstown Electric & Data Inc. with a bid of $287,863 and Temecula-based DBX, Inc. with a bid of $588,500.
Belco will install the left turn signals for east- and west-bound traffic for the Beaumont Avenue intersections at First Street and Cougar Way.
Councilman Mike Lara motioned and Mayor Juilio Martinez seconded to approve that contract amounting to $224,000, which includes a $20,512 authorization for the city manager to sign off on change orders.
