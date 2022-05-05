Beaumont and the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Parks District (Parks District) have recently completed preliminary discussions for the development of a new regional park, located at the former Danny Thomas Ranch site positioned west of Beaumont High School.
In March the city of Beaumont and Parks District signed a non-binding agreement to begin discussions for the design and operation of the park.
“The city of Beaumont and the San Gorgonio Pass as a whole would greatly benefit from a regional park that can facilitate our active and healthy community” said Beaumont Mayor Lloyd White.
The park would increase the city of Beaumont’s current park capacity by 40 percent, a prospect that excites local leaders involved in the discussions.
“As our communities grow, so does the need for adequate athletic fields to support youth sports and other recreational activities,” says Parks District President Dan Hughes.
Local sports groups are looking forward to the opportunities that the new park can bring.
“Our baseball and softball programs have massively outgrown our current park system and I am excited by the prospect of having quality facilities for the more than 1,000 kids we currently serve” says Steve Wagner, president of Beaumont Youth Baseball and Softball.
Input has been gathered from community stakeholders, including data from a survey sent to residents of Beaumont, Cherry Valley and Calimesa.
Preliminary discussions have concluded that an increase in the number of sports fields is essential, especially for the growing youth baseball, softball, football, and soccer communities in the area.
The committee has also discussed adding walking paths, a BMX park, and additional playgrounds.
The city and the park district will collect feedback from the Pass area at-large.
Next steps include reaching out to the leadership of the cities of Calimesa and Banning, along with other community partners.
Both the city and Parks District have directed their staff to begin meeting this spring to work on an initial concept to present to the community within the next 90 days.
