As part of the fiscal year-end review of bond proceeds and pay-go fund balances, Beaumont’s city council has approved several changes for capital improvement project funds.
The city granted $3,984,954.85 in unallocated bond fund proceeds towards the design and construction of the Potrero Fire Station, reducing the city’s reliance of unrestricted general fund reserves previously approved last March, from $4,550,000 to $565,045 to proceed with design, and a construction contract expected to come before the council in October.
By redirecting bond proceeds towards the fire station, city council approved a recommendation to reallocate the remaining $3.5 million in unrestricted general fund reserve dollars to the Street Improvement Program.
The additional funding is expected to improve an additional 36 existing lane miles.
Also approved is the reallocation of $8 million in community facility district fund balances for one-time capital improvement projects (CIP).
The current CIP allocates $250,000 for the rehab of the existing skate park and $1,145,000 for the construction of a Splash Park at Stewart Park.
City Council approved allocating $2 million towards additional improvements at Stewart Park such as walking trails, playground equipment, shade structures, parking and new landscaping.
The remaining $6 million will be held pending the completion of the City’s wastewater treatment master plan.
